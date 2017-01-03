Fleetwood Mac's 'Rumours' - A Timeless Classic Turns 40Their greatest album never seems to get old, and the drama continues today.

Super Bowl Halftime Shows: 28 Ranked From Worst To BestRolling Stone has ranked 28 Super Bowl halftime shows from worst to best, and The Black Eyed Peas in 2011 is the worst, while U2 in 2002 is the best.

Steven Tyler Auctions 265mph Super Car for CharityThe highest bid brought in $800,000 for the philanthropic initiative.

Watch James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off Over Queen Frontman JobQueen are scheduled to tour with the former 'American Idol' contestant this year, so the sing-off had high stakes.

Tom Petty MusiCares Gala Adds Jakob Dylan, Dhani Harrison & MoreThe Head and the Heart and The Lumineers also join the Petty tribute.

Bon Jovi Song Used in Unity Video, Band Approves MessageTheir song 'This House is Not for Sale' soundtracks an important political message.