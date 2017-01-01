Latest Updates

2016: A Year For Mourning Around The WorldOf all the stories that made news in 2016, the one everybody will remember the most is simply the collective volume of celebrities who left us in the past year.
George Michael/Elton John: Previously unreleased Song SurfacesFollowing George Michael's shocking Christmas Day death, a previously unreleased song by the singer has surfaced.
Debbie Reynolds: Dead At 84Hollywood royalty Debbie Reynolds died. Reynolds had a long acting career, but she may be best remembered as the mother of the late Carrie Fisher with her first husband, actor Eddie Fisher.
"Boogie Stomp" Returns to the Motor City Tomorrow
'Star Wars' Actress Carrie Fisher Dies at 602016 isn't letting up.
What Michiganders Googled Most in 2016I suppose this makes sense. We are surrounded by water.

Celebrity Friends Speak On The Passing Of George Michael [OBITUARY]Also the Obituary is posted.
11 Year Old Sets Up Emotional Advice StandCiro takes in around $50 a day for his advice.
Beauty Trends That Need To Disappear In 2017Contouring make-up on the face can create beautiful magic, but on the back of the neck?
Should We Say 'Aero-Vederci' to Aerosmith?Is this the beginning of a long goodbye to Aerosmith?
In Need Of A Positive Pregnancy Test?"Whether you are using it for your own amusement such as a prank, or to blackmail the CEO of Apple who you are having an affair with I DON’T CARE AT ALL."
Bucket List For Self Improvement In 2017One of them is forest bathing, which does not involve a bath, it just means immerse yourself in the open air and senses of a forest.

George Michael's Postmortem Determines Cause of Death 'Inconclusive'Further tests will be needed to determine the exact cause of death.
Elton John Pays Tribute to George Michael with 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me'He sang his 1974 hit "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," which he and Michael performed live in 1991 and released as a separate single.
Goodbye 2016 Playlist: David Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen and MoreWe bid farewell to some true legends via their greatest songs.
Debbie Reynolds Mourned by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, OthersReynolds, who was best known for her roles in the musicals 'Singin' in the Rain' and 'The Unsinkable Molly Brown,' passed away on Wednesday (Dec. 28) at the age of 84.
Watch Bob Seger, Kings of Leon, Vince Gill Pay Tribute to the EaglesSeger proved why he's still headlining arenas, four decades into his career.

Carrie Fisher Dead at 60: Artists ReactHere's what the music community had to say upon learning of the sad news.
Pearl Jam, Journey Lead 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame InducteesThere's also a handful of classic rock favorites, and a folk music icon.
Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce 2017 Show at The PalaceA late addition to your Christmas wishlist!

