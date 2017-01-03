Latest Updates

Best Spots For SoupWe don't usually distinguish a restaurant on how good their soup is, now we can.
Fake Dentist Learned From YoutubeA 25 year old fake dentist learned enough of the profession to get away with opening a clinic.
Super Bowl Halftime Shows: 28 Ranked From Worst To BestRolling Stone has ranked 28 Super Bowl halftime shows from worst to best, and The Black Eyed Peas in 2011 is the worst, while U2 in 2002 is the best.
Steven Tyler Auctions 265mph Super Car for CharityThe highest bid brought in $800,000 for the philanthropic initiative.
Chicken Performing "America The Beautiful"This video needs no further explanation....
Michael Bublé Gives Update on 3-Year-Old Son Noah's Cancer TreatmentBublé and his wife announced their son's cancer in November.

Michigan's Best Kept Secret?The park offers amazing views, quite solace, a working farm and according to TV-4 the best riding stable.
Neil Young Released His 'Harvest' Album 45 Years Ago TodayWhat was your favorite track off this album?
Why The Lions Should Be Playing Ping-PongOne team claims it's their secret weapon
Food Smoked With Marijuana Is Being ServedOne of their items is called the Mile High Sandwich.

Watch James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off Over Queen Frontman JobQueen are scheduled to tour with the former 'American Idol' contestant this year, so the sing-off had high stakes.
Tom Petty MusiCares Gala Adds Jakob Dylan, Dhani Harrison & MoreThe Head and the Heart and The Lumineers also join the Petty tribute.
Bon Jovi Song Used in Unity Video, Band Approves MessageTheir song 'This House is Not for Sale' soundtracks an important political message.
Bruce Springsteen, Tells Australian Fans He's Embarrassed for Americans"We stand before you embarrassed Americans tonight," Springsteen said. "This was a song from 1965 by The Onions. We are gonna use it to send a letter back home."

Win a Romantic Getaway to Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island in Nassau!104.3 WOMC and Sandals Resorts want to send you to paradise!
Alice Cooper, Deep Purple to Perform at DTE this SeptemberThe Edgar Winter Band will perform as special guests.
Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper to Perform at DTE this AugustRod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are hitting the together road in 2017,

