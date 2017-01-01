Latest Updates

Try Not to Feel Things After Reading Widower's Plea for a Fishing BuddyWe dare you.
Art Garfunkel to Reveal Life Lessons in Official AutobiographyThe book, published by Alfred A. Knopf, finds the musician recounting his boyhood in Queens, meeting Paul Simon in school and recording their first hit together.
Food Smoked With Marijuana Is Being ServedOne of their items is called the Mile High Sandwich.
Only Take In Food Eaten At Unique RestaurantAn app is used to order food for delivery from other restaurants.
Watch 1000 Musicians Play Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit'Rockin’ 1000 took the internet by storm in 2014 with their synchronized performance of the Foo Fighters’ “Learn to Fly.”
Netflix Confirms Additional 'Making a Murderer' Episodes for 2017The story continues in 2017.

Neil Young Released His 'Harvest' Album 45 Years Ago TodayWhat was your favorite track off this album?
Why The Lions Should Be Playing Ping-PongOne team claims it's their secret weapon
Pod Of Dolphins Joins Dog And Paddle Boarder [VIDEO]"They've brushed her, they've touched her, they've given her a little nudge."
Best Places To Eat And Drink In Ann ArborAshley's with over 70 taps is well known for "Best Beer Bar," Jolly Pumpkin is known for their local beer but are being recognized for "Best Burger.

Bruno Mars Should Definitely Lead the GRAMMYs' Prince TributeHe'd be the right pop star for the job.
Listen to Blondie's New Song 'Fun" from Upcoming Album 'Pollinator'"Fun" which proves they've not lost an ounce of synth-tinged pop genius. It's funky, euphoric and establishes high hopes for the full album.
Beyonce Should Win the Best Rock Performance GRAMMY"Don't Hurt Yourself" is a furious, raging, rock performance. Some of the other nominees are barely rock - with all due respect.
Bob Dylan Announces Triple Album of American Standards'Triplicate' will contain three albums of American standards

Win a Romantic Getaway to Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island in Nassau!104.3 WOMC and Sandals Resorts want to send you to paradise!
Michigan Lottery Free Ticket Thursday104.3 WOMC is back with another Free Ticket Thursday!
Win Tickets to the Novi Home Improvement Show!The Novi Home Show is coming to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Jan. 27 through Jan. 29!
WOMC's Visible Vault - Contest Rules
WOMC's Password to Paradise: Win a Trip to the Dominican Republic!Leave the cold weather and winter slush behind with a trip to Punta Cana!
WOMC Generic On-Air Contest Rules

Win a Trip to Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island in Nassau!104.3 WOMC and Sandals Resorts want to send you to Paradise!
Be a Hunger Hero for a Child in Need With the WOMC Radiothon for GleanersBecome a "Hunger Hero" and help local kids today!
Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper to Perform at DTE this AugustRod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are hitting the together road in 2017,

