Sweaters Created With Your Dogs Hair [VIDEO]People are always afraid that it’s going to smell like dog, and it doesn’t.

David Bowie's 'Low': His Masterpiece Turns 40"Low" wasn't a huge hit, but it was one of his most influential albums.

Rolling Stones: Coming To The Small Screen This Weekend And NextThe Rolling Stones will be on TV this weekend and next as their two recent tour documentaries premiere on the Starz network.

Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Bacon Spoof the KinksThe Kinks' "Lola" is a very simple song to sing if you know how to spell. If you don't, it's a very difficult song to sing.

David Crosby Roasts the U.S. Congress in New Song 'Capitol'“They come for the power, for the power they stay,” he sings. “They’ll do anything to keep it that way.”

Michael Jackson Comedy Pulled After Protests from Family and Fans20,000 people signed a petition to have the show yanked.