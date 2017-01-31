Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper to Perform at DTE this August
Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are hitting the together road in 2017,
WOMC's Password to Paradise: Win a Trip to the Dominican Republic!
You could win one of three fantastic vacations we’ll be giving away!
Bob Seger Releases Free Glenn Frey Tribute Song
"I wanted a ballad with a heavy beat because that's the way I remember Glenn," Seger said.
Chicago & The Doobie Brothers Announce 2017 Show at DTE
The run of co-headlining dates kicks off on June 7th in Concord, CA.
Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey to Perform at The Palace in April
The inter-generational superstars are joining forces for a 2017 tour.
As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network. At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.
Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.
If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com
Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards