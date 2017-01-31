WOMC Great Office Challenge with Gleaners!
Looking to support a great cause in your workplace? Sign up for WOMC's Great Office Challenge, helping raise funds for Gleaners Food Bank!
Chicago & The Doobie Brothers Announce 2017 Show at DTE
The run of co-headlining dates kicks off on June 7th in Concord, CA.
Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey to Perform at The Palace in April
The inter-generational superstars are joining forces for a 2017 tour.
Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers to Perform at DTE this July
Joe Walsh and Chris Stapleton will open on select dates.
Neil Diamond to Bring 50th Anniversary Tour to The Palace
So far, he has announced North American dates which run through August 12 in Los Angeles and he will reveal European dates soon.
