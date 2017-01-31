Latest Updates

Be a Hero for a Child in Need With the WOMC Radiothon for GleanersBecome a "Hunger Hero" and help local kids today!
3 Fridays All Detroiters Should Request Off Before Their Co-Workers in 2017We're honestly not sure if this has ever happened before (or will happen again). Thank you, 2017.
Listen to John Mellencamp's New Song 'Easy Target'"So black lives matter/ Who we trying to kid? Here's an easy target/ Don't matter, never did/ Crosses burning such a long time ago 400 years and we still don't let it go," he sings.
Ever Wonder Who Actually Lives in 'The Bachelor' Mansion?The family of six move out for 42 days (twice) every year.
Madonna: Trump is 'As Low As We Can Go'"We can only go up from here, so what are we going to do? We have two choices, destruction and creation. I chose creation," Madonna said.
Drinking Beer Helps CharitiesMany bars and restaurants in Michigan have started a charity initiative where drinking beer gives benefit to those in need.

Drinking Beer Helps CharitiesMany bars and restaurants in Michigan have started a charity initiative where drinking beer gives benefit to those in need.
Passwords You Should Not UseCheck the list and see if your passwords are on the do not use list.
Will & Grace To Return For 10-Episode RunAnd they apparently have not aged
Bounce Around and Help Teens With Severe Medical ConditionsTake the whole family!
Beer Yoga Is Gaining Popularity"BeerYoga is fun but it's no joke. We take the philosophies of yoga and pair it with the pleasure of beer-drinking to reach your highest level of consciousness."
Ranking Of The Top Restaurant Chains [VOTE]Seeing the Summer lines at Dairy Queen is an indication why it landed at number 6. Rankings could change, vote here.

Ringo Starr: Free Download For Inauguration DayRingo Starr is releasing a free download of "Now the Time Has Come" tomorrow to coincide with Donald Trump's inauguration.
Kid Rock to Open Little Caesars Arena with Four Shows in September 2017Is Kid Rock the right choice to open the new arena?
Quincy Jones' Michael Jackson Lawsuit Moves ForwardThe music from the film 'This is It' and a reissue of 'Bad' are the subjects of the suit.
Alanis Morissette's Manager Admits to Stealing Nearly $5 MillionSchwartz admitted to stealing nearly $5 million from Morissette between May 2010 and January 2014.

Michigan Lottery Free Ticket Thursday
Win Tickets to the Novi Home Improvement Show!The Novi Home Show is coming to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Jan. 27 through Jan. 29!
WOMC's Visible Vault - Contest Rules
WOMC's Password to Paradise: Win a Trip to the Dominican Republic!Leave the cold weather and winter slush behind with a trip to Punta Cana!
Detroit Buick GMC 'Pick Your Style' SweepstakesYou could win a 24-month lease of either a 2017 GMC Yukon or a 2017 Buick Enclave AWD.
WOMC Great Office Challenge

WOMC's Password to Paradise: Win a Trip to the Dominican Republic!You could win one of three fantastic vacations we’ll be giving away!
WOMC Great Office Challenge with Gleaners!Looking to support a great cause in your workplace? Sign up for WOMC's Great Office Challenge, helping raise funds for Gleaners Food Bank!
Bob Seger Releases Free Glenn Frey Tribute Song"I wanted a ballad with a heavy beat because that's the way I remember Glenn," Seger said.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

