Latest Updates

Sweaters Created With Your Dogs Hair [VIDEO]People are always afraid that it’s going to smell like dog, and it doesn’t.
David Bowie's 'Low': His Masterpiece Turns 40"Low" wasn't a huge hit, but it was one of his most influential albums.
Rolling Stones: Coming To The Small Screen This Weekend And NextThe Rolling Stones will be on TV this weekend and next as their two recent tour documentaries premiere on the Starz network.
Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Bacon Spoof the KinksThe Kinks' "Lola" is a very simple song to sing if you know how to spell. If you don't, it's a very difficult song to sing.
David Crosby Roasts the U.S. Congress in New Song 'Capitol'“They come for the power, for the power they stay,” he sings. “They’ll do anything to keep it that way.”
Michael Jackson Comedy Pulled After Protests from Family and Fans20,000 people signed a petition to have the show yanked.

On Air

Want to Win Tickets to TigerFest 2017 at Comerica Park?Opening Day is less than 90 days away!
Dog Kept Michigan Man Warm In Snow For 20 Hours"I don't think he would be living unless the dog were there. The dog kept him warm. The dog kept his extremities warm. He didn't have any frostbite and it was 24 degrees that night."
Reality Stars in Detroit to End BullyingTwo stars of The Amazing Race explain why this mission is so important
Couple Taking Applications For Nanny To Travel Around The World [VIDEO]"You’ll be an honorary member of the family and will be treated with respect and be able to voice your opinion.”
Vote Now On New Monopoly Game PiecesVoting ends January 31st.

Music News

The Rolling Stones' Ed Sullivan Clash, 50 Years LaterThe lyrics to "Let's Spend the Night Together" were apparently a bit too racy in 1967.
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Unite for Duets Album"We've always written well together," McVie said about Buckingham.
Contests

WOMC's Password to Paradise: Win a Trip to the Dominican Republic!Leave the cold weather and winter slush behind with a trip to Punta Cana!
Detroit Buick GMC 'Pick Your Style' SweepstakesYou could win a 24-month lease of either a 2017 GMC Yukon or a 2017 Buick Enclave AWD.
More From 104.3 WOMC

WOMC Great Office Challenge with Gleaners!Looking to support a great cause in your workplace? Sign up for WOMC's Great Office Challenge, helping raise funds for Gleaners Food Bank!
Chicago & The Doobie Brothers Announce 2017 Show at DTEThe run of co-headlining dates kicks off on June 7th in Concord, CA.
Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey to Perform at The Palace in AprilThe inter-generational superstars are joining forces for a 2017 tour.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

