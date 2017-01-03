Super Bowl Halftime Shows: 28 Ranked From Worst To BestRolling Stone has ranked 28 Super Bowl halftime shows from worst to best, and The Black Eyed Peas in 2011 is the worst, while U2 in 2002 is the best.

Steven Tyler Auctions 265mph Super Car for CharityThe highest bid brought in $800,000 for the philanthropic initiative.

Watch James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off Over Queen Frontman JobQueen are scheduled to tour with the former 'American Idol' contestant this year, so the sing-off had high stakes.

Tom Petty MusiCares Gala Adds Jakob Dylan, Dhani Harrison & MoreThe Head and the Heart and The Lumineers also join the Petty tribute.

Bon Jovi Song Used in Unity Video, Band Approves MessageTheir song 'This House is Not for Sale' soundtracks an important political message.

Bruce Springsteen, Tells Australian Fans He's Embarrassed for Americans"We stand before you embarrassed Americans tonight," Springsteen said. "This was a song from 1965 by The Onions. We are gonna use it to send a letter back home."