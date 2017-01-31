Latest Updates

Iconic Actress Mary Tyler Moore Dead At 80Mary Tyler Moore died today (Wednesday) at age 80, according to TMZ.
Garter Belt For Men [VIDEO]It's not what you think.
Name A Roach After Your Ex For Valentines Day [VIDEO]Roaches being named at the zoo are the Madagascar hissing cockroach's.
UK's Royal Mail Honors David Bowie with Entire Stamp IssueSix of the stamps will boast featured album covers and four others will feature four of Bowie's famous personas.
Update On The Death Of Allman Bros. Drummer Butch TrucksButch Trucks, an original member of The Allman Brothers Band whose steady backbeat propelled the band's jamming, is dead at age 69.
Allman Brothers: Founding Member Butch Trucks Dead At 69Drummer Butch Trucks, a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, has died at age 69.

Dating Site Created For Trump Supporters [VIDEO]"Sometimes it’s tough to date when you’re a Trump supporter, so we’re making it easier to find each other, who are like-minded and have the same political views."
Shoot Before Eat Restaurant [VIDEO]"We’ve designed some of our content for entry-level people that have never touched a gun before."
It's Good Luck When Stevie Wonder Helps You Sing SuperstitionEspecially when you don't know all the words
Are You Superstitious? You Could Be On TV!Auditions in Detroit for a new TV show

Artists React to Mary Tyler Moore's DeathMoore passed away this afternoon at the age of 80.
Madonna is Not Trying to Adopt More Children from MalawiThe singer denied rumors about her recent trip to the country.
Tony Bennett to Introduce Lady Gaga at Super Bowl Halftime ShowGaga's good friend shows up for her once more.

Michigan Lottery Free Ticket Thursday104.3 WOMC is back with another Free Ticket Thursday!
Win Tickets to the Novi Home Improvement Show!The Novi Home Show is coming to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Jan. 27 through Jan. 29!
WOMC's Visible Vault - Contest Rules
WOMC's Password to Paradise: Win a Trip to the Dominican Republic!Leave the cold weather and winter slush behind with a trip to Punta Cana!
WOMC Generic On-Air Contest Rules

Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper to Perform at DTE this AugustRod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are hitting the together road in 2017,
WOMC's Password to Paradise: Win a Trip to the Dominican Republic!You could win one of three fantastic vacations we’ll be giving away!
Bob Seger Releases Free Glenn Frey Tribute Song"I wanted a ballad with a heavy beat because that's the way I remember Glenn," Seger said.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

