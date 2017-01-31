Be a Hero for a Child in Need With the WOMC Radiothon for GleanersBecome a "Hunger Hero" and help local kids today!

3 Fridays All Detroiters Should Request Off Before Their Co-Workers in 2017We're honestly not sure if this has ever happened before (or will happen again). Thank you, 2017.

Listen to John Mellencamp's New Song 'Easy Target'"So black lives matter/ Who we trying to kid? Here's an easy target/ Don't matter, never did/ Crosses burning such a long time ago 400 years and we still don't let it go," he sings.

Ever Wonder Who Actually Lives in 'The Bachelor' Mansion?The family of six move out for 42 days (twice) every year.

Madonna: Trump is 'As Low As We Can Go'"We can only go up from here, so what are we going to do? We have two choices, destruction and creation. I chose creation," Madonna said.

Drinking Beer Helps CharitiesMany bars and restaurants in Michigan have started a charity initiative where drinking beer gives benefit to those in need.