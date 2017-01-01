Latest Updates

David Bowie's Final Songs Released On New EP Have A Look And ListenThree of David Bowie's final songs have just been released as a four-track EP, called No Plan.
Bruce Springsteen, Solange, Paul McCartney Attend Obamas' Farewell BashKelly Rowland posed for a photo with Usher and Wale while Legend hobnobbed with Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld.
Kelly Osbourne Reveals that Ozzy Overdosed while Sharon Battled CancerKelly Osbourne is revealing all in her forthcoming book, fittingly titled There Is No Fucking Secret: Letters From A Badass Bitch.
Mariah Carey Explains NYE Performance Disaster“Listen guys, they foiled me, thus it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the New Year with me,” she said.
David Bowie London Tribute Concert Features Friends, Past Band MembersThe show included performances by past members of his touring band, including, Earl Slick, Adrian Belew, Mike Garson and Gail Ann Dorsey,
La La Land Sets Golden Globes RecordAll the winners from the 2017 Golden Globes

On Air

Happy Birthday, Jimmy Page: Led Zeppelin Guitarist Turns 73Join us in wishing the legendary rocker happy birthday.
La La Land Sets Golden Globes RecordAll the winners from the 2017 Golden Globes
A New-Retro Toy for Aerosmith FansThe group will be featured in a new pinball machine that includes nine of their hit songs.
Should Leia Be An Official Disney Princess?Nearly 40,000 people say yes!
The Michigander Bucket ListHere is a list of 12 things most people from Michigan will do in state before they die.
Charge Your Cell Phone With Your Body [VIDEO]It’s small enough to fit in your pocket, and you can use it anywhere if you find yourself someplace with no plugs or available electricity.

Music News

David Bowie's Final Songs Released On New EP Have A Look And ListenThree of David Bowie's final songs have just been released as a four-track EP, called No Plan.
Bruce Springsteen, Solange, Paul McCartney Attend Obamas' Farewell BashKelly Rowland posed for a photo with Usher and Wale while Legend hobnobbed with Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld.
Foreigner, Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham Announce 2017, Include DTE Show"I never could have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner forty years ago, that we'd still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later," guitarist Mick Jones says.
Kelly Osbourne Reveals that Ozzy Overdosed while Sharon Battled CancerKelly Osbourne is revealing all in her forthcoming book, fittingly titled There Is No Fucking Secret: Letters From A Badass Bitch.
Mariah Carey Explains NYE Performance Disaster“Listen guys, they foiled me, thus it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the New Year with me,” she said.
David Bowie London Tribute Concert Features Friends, Past Band MembersThe show included performances by past members of his touring band, including, Earl Slick, Adrian Belew, Mike Garson and Gail Ann Dorsey,

Contests

WOMC's Password to Paradise: Win a Trip to the Dominican Republic!Leave the cold weather and winter slush behind with a trip to Punta Cana!
Detroit Buick GMC 'Pick Your Style' SweepstakesYou could win a 24-month lease of either a 2017 GMC Yukon or a 2017 Buick Enclave AWD.
WOMC Great Office Challenge
WOMC’s 'Best Classic Christmas Ever!'
WOMC Generic On-Air Contest Rules

More From 104.3 WOMC

WOMC Great Office Challenge with Gleaners!Looking to support a great cause in your workplace? Sign up for WOMC's Great Office Challenge, helping raise funds for Gleaners Food Bank!
Chicago & The Doobie Brothers Announce 2017 Show at DTEThe run of co-headlining dates kicks off on June 7th in Concord, CA.
Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce 2017 Show at The PalaceA late addition to your Christmas wishlist!

Listen Live