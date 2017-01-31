Latest Updates

Woman Has Licked Over 5000 Eyeballs [VIDEO]"There are a lot of those that modern medicine could not help. They came to me out of the hospital with swollen eyes, I clean them and remove the speck."
Types Of Music Preferred By DogsMotown is a canine liked genre, but does not top the list.
Why You Should Hang Up if an Unknown Caller Asks 'Can You Hear Me?'Police warn of a new phone scam that tricks unsuspecting victims by simply asking a question.
President Donald Trump Calls Madonna 'Disgusting'“Honestly, she’s disgusting," Trump said. "I think she hurt that whole cause. I think what she said was disgraceful to our country.”
Kenny G to Perform at Caesars Windsor Colosseum this April: Presale TicketsOne of the most iconic instrumental musicians of all-time is coming to Windsor!
Neil Young, Rush, Jackson Browne to Present at Rock HallSomewhere, Chris Squire of Yes is smiling.

Millennials Would Disown Their Family"There’s no doubt that social media is making fame more desirable than ever before for today’s generation."
10 Year Old Surfing Next To Great White Shark [PHOTO]"When I took off I thought I saw something and when I went to do the first snap off the top I hit something and I thought it was seaweed."
Looking Back on the 1970s Glitter/Glam Rock Scene in DetroitWho else remembers this era?
Steven Wright Takes Us Behind The Scenes of Emoji MovieAnd tells us about the time he was a 10-foot tall monkey

Stevie Wonder, Usher w/ the Roots, Lorde to Play New Orleans JazzfestTom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor, Snoop Dogg, the Alabama Shakes, Pitbull and Elle King are all on the bill as well.
Timothy B. Schmit Announces Spring Tour DatesThe Eagles' bass player will be touring in support of his recent solo album 'Leap of Faith.'
Demi Lovato, Little Big Town, John Legend to Pay Tribute to the Bee GeesBarry Gibb of the Bee Gees will perform at the event as well.
Michigan Lottery Free Ticket Thursday104.3 WOMC is back with another Free Ticket Thursday!
Win Tickets to the Novi Home Improvement Show!The Novi Home Show is coming to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Jan. 27 through Jan. 29!
WOMC's Visible Vault - Contest Rules
WOMC's Password to Paradise: Win a Trip to the Dominican Republic!Leave the cold weather and winter slush behind with a trip to Punta Cana!
WOMC Generic On-Air Contest Rules

Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper to Perform at DTE this AugustRod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are hitting the together road in 2017,
WOMC's Password to Paradise: Win a Trip to the Dominican Republic!You could win one of three fantastic vacations we’ll be giving away!
Bob Seger Releases Free Glenn Frey Tribute Song"I wanted a ballad with a heavy beat because that's the way I remember Glenn," Seger said.

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

