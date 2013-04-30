History Of The Eagles Tour Coming To Detroit

The iconic band’s tour was announced last month as a celebration of the release of the band’s documentary, “History of the Eagles.” Tickets for these shows are on sale now. See below for a complete listing of announced tour dates.

Friday 6-Sep Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Monday 9-Sep Edmonton, AB Rexall Place

Wednesday 11-Sep Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Saturday 14-Sep Saskatoon, SK Credit Union Centre

Monday 16-Sep Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre

Wednesday 18-Sep Minneapolis, MN TargetCenter

Friday 20-Sep Chicago, IL United Center

Saturday 21-Sep Detroit, MI The Palace of Auburn Hills

The Eagles – Glenn Frey, Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit – will perform classics spanning their career including “Hotel California,” “New Kid In Town,” “Take It To The Limit,” “One Of These Nights,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Rocky Mountain Way,” “Best Of My Love” and “Take It Easy.” Hits from band members’ solo catalogs will also be featured during the evening.

Tickets for the Chicago and Detroit concerts can be purchased beginning Monday, May 6 at 10 AM via Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000, Ticketmaster Express at 866-448-7849 (automated only self-service line), and online at Ticketmaster.com. American Express® Cardmembers can purchase advance tickets beginning Wednesday, May 1 at 10 AM local time through Sunday May 5 at 10 PM local time.

The acclaimed documentary, History of the Eagles, is being released on DVD and Blu-ray on Tuesday, April 30. This exceptional three-disc set includes History of the Eagles Part One and History of the Eagles Part Two, as well as Eagles Live At The Capital Centre – March 1977, featuring never-before-released performances from the Eagles’ two-night stand at Washington, D.C.’s Capital Center during the legendary Hotel California tour.

Seeking to provide an unprecedented and intimate look into the history of the band and the legacy of its music, History of the Eagles is a meticulous creation featuring rare archival material, concert footage, and never-before seen home movies that explore the evolution and enduring popularity of one of the world’s biggest-selling and culturally significant American bands. Beginning Tuesday, April 30, fans can purchase the DVD package at all usual music retailers and through Ticketmaster when purchasing concert tickets. History of the Eagles will also be available digitally at iTunes.com/Eagles, along with all Eagles Mastered for iTunes studio albums.

History of the Eagles made its American television broadcast debut on Showtime, earning the network its highest ratings for a music documentary in eight years. Part One premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah in January to great acclaim. Part One made its British premiere on Thursday, April 25 at the Sundance London Film and Music Festival, with festival founder Robert Redford and the Eagles in attendance.