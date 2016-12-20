10 Best Sledding Hills in Metro Detroit

Get ready for some good old fashioned Michigan fun with our favorite sledding hills.

Beverly Hills Village Park

18801 Beverly Rd

Franklin, MI 48025

The Village of Beverly Hills hosts a Winter Family Fun Day on the fourth Sunday in January. The park is located on Beverly Road. Parking available with a short walk to the hill. Be careful not to go down the steep side of the hill. The forest is only 30 feet after the hill.

Civic Center Park

360 W 13 Mile Rd

Madison Heights, MI 48071

Behind Lamphere High School and the Civic Center is a local favorite hill. Head to 13 Mile and you can find the hill between Stephenson and John R. Say it with me now… “Let it snow, Let it snow, Let it snow!”

Rolling Hills Park

7660 Stony Creek Road

Ypsilanti, MI 48197-6611

The sledding hill is very impressive with 275 feet and a large flat area at the bottom. You won’t have to work so hard getting back up since there’s a fenced return path on both sides of the hill.

Middlebelt Hill

28497 Edward Hines Dr.

Westland, MI 48185

Listed as one of the 99 things to do in Wayne county is “sled down Middlebelt Hill.” There’s a pavilion nearby and stairs to help you get back up the hill. It’s also a very picturesque location so bring your camera!

Cass Benton Park

Edward Hines Dr.

Northville, MI

Another local favorite is at Cass Benton Park between Six and Seven Mile on Hines Drive. Grab your goggles, bundle up, wax your sled and get ready for some Michigan style fun.

Shiawassee Park

Farmington, MI 48336

A 300 to 400 foot hill located near Farmington Public Schools and Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Large crowds have been reported so if it’s too busy check out one of the other places like Cass Benton Park.

Other hills to consider:

Civic Center Sledding Hill

Just South of Canal Rd. on Romeo Plank Rd.

Clinton Township, MI 48038

Balduck Park

Chandler Park Drive

Detroit, MI 48236

Kensington Metropark

Milford, MI

Vernier Hill

Grosse Pointe, MI

Warning: The author of this list wants you to know that sledding is inherently dangerous. Pick a run that is free from trees, bodies of water and roads. Use good judgement about where you sled and always wear a helmet. Be safe and have fun!