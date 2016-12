Donald Trump’s Team Explains ‘Canceled’ Andrea Bocelli Inauguration Performance

By Amanda Wicks

There’s been some back-and-forth about who will perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony on January 19th, but everything seemed settled when reports surfaced that Andrea Bocelli would sing.

Related: Trump Camp Denies Offering Ambassadorships to Inauguration Singers

Those reports initially stated Trump had approached his long-time friend and asked him to participate, but then word began spreading that Bocelli had backed out. Now, Tom Barrack,┬áthe chairman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, has clarified why Bocelli won’t be singing.

Because of their long-time friendship, Barrack explained how Bocelli approached Trump and offered to sing at the inauguration event. “[But] Donald said, ‘You don’t need to. We’re not in that kind of a framework. Thanks very much for the offer. You’re my friend. You are always welcome at the White House,'” Barrack told CNBC.

He added, “It never got to: Can you, will you, would you with either of them. They’re just great friends. And that was it.”

As of now, America’s Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho will perform the National Anthem.