Hamburger’s For Unwanted Christmas Gifts

By: Beau Daniels

Earlier I told you about police accepting toys for citation fines. Now a Burger King is offering Whopper’s for unwanted Christmas gifts. Check out their video.

Lousy holiday gift? Exchange it for a Whopper. Post a pic with #WhopperExchange and watch the video for more info. pic.twitter.com/6OHsC4FpzR — Burger King (@BurgerKing) December 18, 2016

This is happening in the Miami area and here’s what BK spokesperson Fernando Machado had to say, “At Burger King restaurants, we are always looking for ways to surprise our fans, no matter if they were good or naughty. The Whopper Exchange will offer our guests the chance to get a flame-grilled gift in exchange for an unwanted one, because this holiday season, we want everyone to receive something they will love.” If you’re wondering if they will except any item, “The acceptability of item will be determined by Burger King Restaurant personnel in their sole discretion.” This will happen the day after Christmas, UPI has more info.

