NFL Rookie Gets Stuck with Outrageous Bill for Team Dinner

December 20, 2016 12:26 PM By Jon Corrigan

Houston Texans rookie defensive back KJ Dillon got stuck with a $16,000 dinner bill on Monday night after an indulgent night out with his fellow teammates.

They racked up the insanely larger bill at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse in Houston, where they ordered everything from filet mignon, lobster, bacon-wrapped scallops and $7,700 in Hennessy.

It’s become commonplace in the NFL to stick rookies with dinner tabs. Unfortunately for Dillon, he drew the short (and most expensive) straw.

In case you’re wondering, Dillon signed a 4-year deal worth $2.8 million. It included a $235,000 signing bonus.

Take a look at the bill below:

