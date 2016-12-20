Rock Hall: And the Class of 2017 is…

December 20, 2016 8:43 AM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: ELO, Journey, Pearl Jam, YES

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has just announced its class of 2017. The 32nd annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on April 7th at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and the honorees are:

  • Journey (first time on the ballot)
  • Joan Baez (first ballot)
  • Yes (third nomination)
  • Electric Light Orchestra (first ballot)
  • Pearl Jam (first ballot)
  • Tupac Shakur (deceased – first ballot)
  • Nile Rodgers – Award for Musical Excellence

Journey, ELO, Yes and Pearl Jam placed first through fourth in the fan voting.

This year’s nominees who failed to be elected:

  • The Cars
  • Steppenwolf
  • The Zombies
  • J. Geils Band
  • MC5
  • Jane’s Addiction
  • Depeche Mode
  • Kraftwerk
  • Bad Brains
  • Janet Jackson
  • Chaka Khan
  • Chic
  • Joe Tex

 

