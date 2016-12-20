Rock Hall: And the Class of 2017 is…

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has just announced its class of 2017. The 32nd annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on April 7th at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and the honorees are:

Journey (first time on the ballot)

(first time on the ballot) Joan Baez (first ballot)

(first ballot) Yes (third nomination)

(third nomination) Electric Light Orchestra (first ballot)

(first ballot) Pearl Jam (first ballot)

(first ballot) Tupac Shakur (deceased – first ballot)

(deceased – first ballot) Nile Rodgers – Award for Musical Excellence

Journey, ELO, Yes and Pearl Jam placed first through fourth in the fan voting.

This year’s nominees who failed to be elected: