130 Celebrities that Died in 2016

By: Jon Corrigan

We said goodbye to – what seemed like – an inordinate number of celebrities in 2016, and from every spectrum of fame.

From David Bowie to Prince, Muhammad Ali to Gordie Howie or Alan Rickman to Gene Wilder, join us in paying them tribute one final time.

JANUARY –

Jan. 4 – Robert Stigwood, entertainment manager – managed the Bee Gees and Cream – age 81

Jan. 6 – Pat Harrington Jr., actor – Schneider on “One Day at a Time” – age 86

Jan. 7 – Troy Shondell, singer – big hit was “This Time (We’re Really Breaking Up)” – age 76

Jan. 7 – Kitty Kallen, singer – Big Band era, biggest hit was ‘”Little Things Mean a Lot” – age 94

Jan. 8 – David Bowie, musician – two-time Grammy winner and pop culture icon – age 69

Jan. 11 – David Margulies, actor – played the mayor in Ghost Busters I and II (1984 & 1989)- age – 78

Jan. 14 – Alan Rickman, actor – Hans Gruber in Die Hard and Severus Snape in Harry Potter – age 69

Jan. 14 – René Angélil, singer/manager – husband and manager of Celine Dion – age 73

Jan. 15 – Dan Haggerty, actor – The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams – age 74

Jan. 15 – Noreen Corcoran, actress – Kelly Gregg in Bachelor Father (1957-59) – age 72

Jan. 18 – Glen Frey, singer/songwriter – founded legendary group The Eagles – age 67

Jan. 26 – Abe Vigoda, actor – Detective Fish on Barney Miller (1975-’77) – age 94

Jan. 28 – Paul Kantner, singer/songwriter – co-founder of The Jefferson Airplane – age 74

Jan. 28 – Mike Minor, actor – Steve Eliot on Petticoat Junction – age 75

FEBRUARY –

Feb. 2 – Bob Elliot, comedian – one-half of the comedy duo of Bob and Ray – age 92

Feb. 3 – Maurice White, musician/songwriter – founding member of Earth, Wind & Fire – age 74

Feb. 3 – Joe Alaskey, voice actor – Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Sylvester, Tweety – age 63

Feb. 4 – Joe Dowell, singer – #1 hit song “Wooden Heart” (1961) – age 76

Feb. 13 – Antonin Scalia, Supreme Court Justice – appointed by Ronald Reagan in 1986 – age 79

Feb. 15 – George Gaynes, actor – Commandant Eric Lassard on the Police Academy series – age 98

Feb. 19 – Harper Lee, novelist – Pulitzer Prize for fiction for novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” – age 89

Feb. 22 – Yolande Fox, singer – Miss America 1951 and sang opera – age 87

Feb. 22 – Sonny James, country music singer/songwriter – the first teenage country crossover #1 single “Young Love” – age 87

Feb. 24 – Lennie Baker, musician – 1950s music tribute group and TV show Sha-Na-Na (1969-2000) – age 69

Feb. 25 – Tony Burton, actor – boxing trainer to Apollo Creed and later Rocky in six Rocky films – age 78

Feb. 28 – George Kennedy, actor – Academy Award for Cool Hand Luke also in all the Airport movies – age 91

Feb. 29 – Gil Hill, police commander/actor – Inspector Todd in three Beverly Hills Cop films – age 84

MARCH –

Mar. 4 – Joey Martin Feek, singer/songwriter – husband and wife country duo “Joey + Rory” – age 40

Mar. 6 – Nancy Reagan, First Lady of the U.S. (1981-1989) – wife to 40th President Ronald Reagan – age 94

Mar. 8 – Sir George Martin, producer for the “Beatles” albums, known as “The Fifth Beatle” – age 90

Mar. 9 – Robert Horton, actor – Flint McCullough in Wagon Train (1957-1962) – age 91

Mar. 10 – Keith Emerson, musician/keyboardist – created Emerson, Lake & Palmer rock group – age 71

Mar. 13 – Adrienne Corri, actress – Mrs. Alexander in A Clockwork Orange (1971) – age 85

Mar. 16 – Frank Sinatra Jr., singer – singer and son of Frank Sinatra– age 72

Mar. 17 – Larry Drake, actor – Benny Stulwicz on L.A. Law (1987-1994) – age 66

Mar. 18 – Joe Santos, actor – Lieutenant Dennis Becker on The Rockford Files (1974-1980) – age 84

Mar. 21 – Peter Brown, actor – Deputy Johnny McKay in Lawman (1958-62) and Chad Cooper in Laredo (1965-67) – age 80

Mar. 22 – Rob Ford, politician – crack smoking Mayor of Toronto, Canada – age 46

Mar. 22 – Richard Bradford, actor – Man in a Suitcase on British ITC (1967) – age 81

Mar. 22 – Phife Dawg, singer – rapper with the group A Tribe Called Quest, also known as “Five Foot Assassin” – age 45

Mar. 23 – Joe Garagiola, baseball player – MLB catcher and announcer and television host – age 90

Mar. 23 – Ken Howard, actor – Coach Reeves on White Shadow & President of SAG-AFTRA – age 71

Mar. 24 – Earl Hamner, Jr., writer/producer – created The Waltons – age 92

Mar. 24 – Garry Shandling, comedian – Garry Shandling Show and The Larry Sanders Show – age 66

Mar. 27 – Mother Angelica, Franciscan nun – founder of Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) – age 92

Mar. 28 – James Noble, actor – Governor Gatling on Benson (1979-1986) – age 94

Mar. 29 – Patty Duke, actress – played identical cousins in The Patty Duke Show (1963-1966) – age 69

APRIL –

Apr. 6 – Merle Haggard, singer/songwriter – “I’m a Lonesome Fugitive,” “Okie From Muskogee” – age 79

Apr. 12 – Anne Jackson, actress – married to Eli Wallach who died in 2014 – age 90

Apr. 17 – Doris Roberts, actress – Marie Barone on “Everybody Loves Raymond” (1996–2005) – age 90

Apr. 21 – Prince, singer/songerwriter/musician – pop culture icon, seven Grammy Awards, “Purple Rain” – age 57

Apr. 21 – Lonnie (Mack) McIntosh, guitarist – pioneered the ‘lead guitar solo’, “Wham!” & “Memphis” – age 74

Apr. 23 – Madeleine Sherwood, actress – Reverend Mother Placido in The Flying Nun (1967-70) – age 94

Apr. 24 – Billy Paul, singer – Grammy Award for “Me and Mrs. Jones” (1972) – age 81

MAY –

May 8 – William Schallert, actor – Martin Lane (Patty’s Father) on The Patty Duke Show – age 93

May 12 – Julius La Rosa, singer – “Anywhere I Wander” fired by Arthur Godfrey on the air – age 86

May 19 – Morley Safer, journalist – CBS News for 52 years (1964-2016), 60 Minutes for 46 years (1970-2016) won 12 Emmy Awards – age 84

May 19 – Alan Young, actor – Wilbur Post on Mr. Ed (1961-66) – age 96

May 27 – Mike Barnett, singer – co-founder of the singing group “The Lettermen” – age 89

JUNE –

June 3 – Muhammad Ali (formerly Cassius Clay), professional boxer – three-time heavyweight champion (1964, 1974, and 1978) – age 74

June 10 – Gordie Howe, hockey player – Detroit Red Wings for 25 seasons, 23-time NHL All-Star – age 88

June 13 – Michu Meszaros, actor/circus performer – was the man in the ALF costume on TV show ALF – age 76

June 14 – Ann Guilbert, actress – Millie Helper in The Dick Van Dyke Show and Yetta Rosenberg in The Nanny – age 87

June 14 – Ronnie Claire Edwards, actress – Corabeth Walton Godsey on The Waltons (1972-81) – age 83

June 17 – Ron Lester, actor – Billy Bob in movie Varsity Blues – age 45

June 19 – Anton Yelchin, actor – Pavel Chekov in three Star Trek movies (2009-16) – age 27

June 27 – Mack Rice, songwriter – “Mustang Sally” & “Respect Yourself” – age 82

June 28 – Scotty Moore, guitarist – backed Elvis in early recordings and pioneered new styles – age 84

June 28 – Buddy Ryan, NFL football coach – while defensive coordinator for Chicago Bears invented the 46 defense – age 85

June 28 – Pat Summitt, NCAA basketball coach – University of Tennessee Woman’s team (1974 – 2012) the winningest NCAA coach ever – age 64

JULY –

July 2 – Michael Cimino, writer/director – Deer Hunter, Thunderbolt and Lightfoot – age 77

July 2 – Elie Wiesel, Jewish writer/political activist – Holocaust survivor and Nobel Laureate – age 87

July 2 – Teddy Rooney, actor/musician – son of Mickey Rooney and Martha Vickers – age 66

July 3 – Noel Neill, actress – Lois Lane in Adventures of Superman (1952-58) – age 95

July 6 – Danny Smythe, musician – founding member of the Box Tops (Devilles) – age 67

July 16 – Bonnie Brown, musician – family musical group The Browns – age 77

July 19 – Garry Marshall, writer/producer/actor – created Happy Days, Mork & Mindy, Laverne & Shirley – age 81

July 27 – Jerry Doyle, actor – Michael Garibaldi in Babylon 5 – age 60

July 30 – Gloria DeHaven, actress/singer – So This Is Paris, The Girl Rush – age 91

AUGUST –

Aug. 2 – David Huddleston, actor – actor Santa Claus: The Movie – age 85

Aug. 3 – Ricci Martin, entertainer – son of Dean Martin – age 62

Aug. 6 – Pete Fountain, jazz musician – played with both Al Hirt and Lawrence Welk – age 86

Aug. 11 – Glenn Yarbrough, singer – The Limeliters, “Baby the Rain Must Fall” – age 86

Aug. 13 – Michel Richard, chef/restaurateur – restaurant Citrus in L.A. and 5 other cities – age 68

Aug. 13 – Kenny Baker, actor – played R2-D2 in the Star Wars franchise – age 81

Aug. 14 – Fyvush Finkel, actor – lawyer Douglas Wambaugh on Picket Fences – age 93

Aug. 19 –Jack Riley, actor – Elliot Carlin on The Bob Newhart Show – age 80

Aug. 23 – Steven Hill, actor – District Attorney Adam Schiff on Law & Order (1990-2000) – age 94

Aug. 25 – Jeanne Martin, model – Orange Bowl Queen (1947) & Dean Martin’s wife – age 89

Aug. 25 – Marvin Kaplan, actor – telephone worker Henry on the TV show Alice – age 89

Aug. 29 – Gene Wilder, actor – Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, Willy Wonka – age 83

SEPTEMBER –

Sept. 1 – Jon Polito, actor – Steve Crosetti on Homicide: Life on the Street – age 65

Sept. 6 – Hugh O’Brian, actor – starred in TV series The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp (1955–1961) – age 91

Sept. 9 – James Stacy, actor – Johnny Madrid Lancer on Lancer (1968-’70) – age 79

Sept. 17 – Charmian Carr, actress – Liesl Von Trapp (eldest daughter) in The Sound of Music – age 73

Sept. 24 – Bill Nunn, actor – Robbie Robertson in Spider-Man film trilogy – age 63

Sept. 25 – Jean Shepard, singer/songwriter – pioneered country music for women – 82

Sept. 25 – José Fernández, baseball player – starting pitcher for the Miami Marlins – age 24

Sept. 25 – Arnold Palmer, golfer – legendary professional golfer, creator of beverage of the same name – age 87

Sept. 28 – Shimon Peres, statesman – President of Israel (2007-’14) – age 93

OCTOBER –

Oct. 21 – Kevin Meaney, comedian – Uncle Buck in the TV series by the same name – age 60

Oct. 24 – Bobby Vee, singer – “Take Good Care of My Baby,” “The Night Has a Thousand Eyes” – age 73

Oct. 30 – Tammy Grimes, stage actress – Molly in The Unsinkable Molly Brown – age 82

NOVEMBER –

Nov. 3 – Kay Starr, singer – “Wheel of Fortune” and “The Rock And Roll Waltz” – age 94

Nov. 7 – Janet Reno, Attorney General of the United States 1993-2001 nominated by President Bill Clinton – age 78

Nov. 7 – Leonard Cohen, poet/songwriter – “Suzanne,” “Hallelujah” and “Bird on the Wire” – age 82

Nov. 11 – Robert Vaughn, actor – Napoleon Solo in The Man from U.N.C.L.E (1964-’68) – age 83

Nov. 13 – Leon Russell, musician/songwriter – “A Song for You,” “Tight Rope” and “This Masquerade” – age 74

Nov. 14 – Gwen Ifill, journalist – Washington Week and PBS NewsHour on PBS – age 61

Nov. 15 – Holly Dunn, singer/songwriter – “Are You Ever Gonna Love Me” and “You Really Had Me Going” – age 59

Nov. 24 – Florence Henderson, actress/singer – Carol Brady on The Brady Bunch (1969 to 1974) – age 82

Nov. 25 – Fidel Castro, dictator – Prime Minister then President of Cuba from 1959-2008 – age 90

Nov. 25 – Ron Glass, actor – Det. Ron Harris on Barney Miller (1975-1982) – age 71

Nov. 26 – Fritz Weaver, actor – Dr. Josef Weiss in the mini series Holocaust – age 90

Nov. 28 – Van Williams, actor – Kenny Madison in Bourbon Street Beat (1959), Surfside 6 (1960) – age 82

Nov. 28 – Jim Delligatti, McDonald’s franchisee – created The Big Mac – age 98

Nov. 30 – Keo Woolford, actor – Det. Chang on Hawaii Five-0 (2010 version) – age 49

Nov. 30 – Grant Tinker, television executive – Chairman and CEO of NBC (1981-’86) married to Mary Tyler Moore (1962-’81) – age 90

DECEMBER –

Dec. 3 – Don Calfa, actor – Paulie the hitman in Weekend at Bernie’s (1989) – age 76

Dec. 3 – Billy Chapin, actor – Little John Harper in The Night of the Hunter (1955) – age 72

Dec. 7 – Greg Lake, musician – founding member of Emerson, Lake & Palmer – age 69

Dec. 8 – Joseph Mascolo, actor – Stefano DiMera on The Days of Our Lives (1982-’85) & (1993-2001) – age 87

Dec. 8 – John Glenn, WWII & Korean War fighter pilot, Marine Colonel, NASA astronaut, Senator from Ohio (1974-99), first American to orbit the Earth (1962) – age 95

Dec. 12 – Jim Lowe, singer – biggest hit “The Green Door” (1956) – age 93

Dec. 13 – Alan Thicke, actor – Jason Seaver, father on Growing Pains (1985-’92) – age 69

Dec. 14 – Bernard Fox, actor – Dr. Bombay in Bewitched and Colonel Crittendon in Hogan’s Heroes – age 89

Dec. 15 – Craig Sager, sports reporter – best known for covering the NBA and for his loud suits – age 65

Dec. 18 – Zsa Zsa Gabor, Hungarian actress and socialite – Moulin Rouge (1952), married nine times to mostly wealthy men – age 99

Dec. 20 –Michèle Morgan, French actress – Joan of Paris (1942), Higher and Higher (1943) – age 96