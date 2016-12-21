Bucket List For Self Improvement In 2017

December 21, 2016 5:12 PM By Beau Daniels
New Years resolutions are already popping up, but this “Self Care Bucket List” from Pop Sugar is interesting and a little weird.

For 2017 12 things have been suggested to reduce stress and give a better life for the new year. One of them is forest bathing, which does not involve a bath, it just means immerse yourself in the open air and senses of a forest.

You can guess yoga is also mentioned, and also acupuncture, but planing going on a vacation with a friend and not your partner is interesting. See if the bucket list make sense for you here.

