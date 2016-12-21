In Need Of A Positive Pregnancy Test?

December 21, 2016
By: Beau Daniels

By: Beau Daniels

This is genus. A college student figured out there would be a demand for positive pregnancy test’s, so now during term she is buying pregnancy test’s, using them, and then re-selling them for $30, “Very self explanatory: I am 6 months and I am providing a product in which the consumer is able to purchase positive pregnancy tests or urine for your own use. Whether you are using it for your own amusement such as a prank, or to blackmail the CEO of Apple who you are having an affair with I DON’T CARE AT ALL.”

With “absolutely no questions asked type of deal,” the woman is paying her way thru college, “Me being in college working on a bachelor’s and needing all this money to pay for a degree, this was a no-brainer.” In need of a positive pregnancy test? Click here.

