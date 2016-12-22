11 Year Old Sets Up Emotional Advice Stand

December 22, 2016 5:35 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Emotional Advice Stand

By: Beau Daniels

Looks like the lemonade stand might be becoming obsolete. Eleven year old Ciro has set up an emotional advice stand in a subway. His dad feels very good about it, “I don’t make much money. One night he was just inspired to try an idea of how he could make his own. I was supportive of the idea and the next day we went into Williamsburg and set up the stand on the street.”

Ciro takes in around $50 a day for his advice, “Somebody came up to us and said that what he told her is what she’d been feeling in her gut that whole time.” The mom like it because it’s more than just about money, “I’ve met so many wonderful people. I’m gonna end up having so many friends.” Oddity Central

