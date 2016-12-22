Beauty Trends That Need To Disappear In 2017

By: Beau Daniels

Mashable points out the weak and strange beauty trends that need to go away in 2017. The watermelon hair would be my wish.

🍉🍉🍉 WATERMELON🍉🍉 WONDEROUSNESS🙌🏼🍉 the new, healthy MERMAID TREND🍉🍉🍉 via @soloparamunecas💗💚💖💚💗 #MERMAIDCRUSH #CANDYFLOSSBOSS #watermelonhair A photo posted by DARE (@dare_dont_care) on Jun 10, 2016 at 1:37am PDT

Then there is a neck contour. Contouring make-up on the face can create beautiful magic, but on the back of the neck?

This one I actually kinda dig, furry nails.

Are you here for the furry nail trend? #FurryNails #NailTrends A photo posted by FASHION BLOGGER (@marshbarscloset) on Feb 18, 2016 at 4:54am PST

But not cheesy nails seen here.

Glitter has been around for years and should have disappeared a long time ago, but the emergence of colored freckles this year is worse.

