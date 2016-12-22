Beauty Trends That Need To Disappear In 2017

By: Beau Daniels
Mashable points out the weak and strange beauty trends that need to go away in 2017. The watermelon hair would be my wish.
Then there is a neck contour. Contouring make-up on the face can create beautiful magic, but on the back of the neck?
This one I actually kinda dig, furry nails.
But not cheesy nails seen here.
Glitter has been around for years and should have disappeared a long time ago, but the emergence of colored freckles this year is worse.
Don't ask. I don't know. It just sorta happened. Go go gadget color wheel. WEEEEEE! Makeup Details: @katvondbeauty Lock It Foundation Primer and Foundation in 42 & 44 mixed, Dali Ink Liner, @urbandecaycosmetics Naked Skin Concealer, @anastasiabeverlyhills Auburn Dipbrow, @lunatick_cosmetic_labs Book of Shadows Contour Book (warm tones), @starcrushedminerals eyeshadows in Brick House, Torch, Skittles, and Autumn Sunset, @espionage_cosmetics KAPOW! Glitter, @MakeupGeekCosmetics Karma eyeshadow, @jeffreestarcosmetics Breakfast at Tiffany's and Drug Lord Velour Liquid Lipstick, @nyxcosmetics Mint Julep Mascara, @rockstarwigs Boy Cut Short Wig in Copper.
See more from Mashable.
