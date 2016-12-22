Beauty Trends That Need To Disappear In 2017

December 22, 2016 2:57 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: 2016 beauty trends, Beau Daniels

By: Beau Daniels

Mashable points out the weak and strange beauty trends that need to go away in 2017. The watermelon hair would be my wish.

Then there is a neck contour. Contouring make-up on the face can create beautiful magic, but on the back of the neck?
This one I actually kinda dig, furry nails.

Are you here for the furry nail trend? #FurryNails #NailTrends

A photo posted by FASHION BLOGGER (@marshbarscloset) on

But not cheesy nails seen here.
Glitter has been around for years and should have disappeared a long time ago, but the emergence of colored freckles this year is worse.

See more from Mashable.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Pearl Jam, Journey Lead 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame InducteesThere's also a handful of classic rock favorites, and a folk music icon.
Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce 2017 Show at The PalaceA late addition to your Christmas wishlist!

Listen Live