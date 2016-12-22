Saying Thank You With Honeybaked Ham At Metro Detroit Fire Departments

CBS Radio teamed up with Honeybaked Ham this winter to give back to Metro Detroit firefighters.

These men and women keep us safe when fires devastate our homes and businesses. As a small gesture of thanks CBS Radio employees delivered Honeybaked Hams and gift cards to fill their holiday tables.

“… being away from our families at home is tough and just getting a little bit of love from other people like that means a lot,” said Royal Oak Fire Dept. Firefighter Tim Kantzler.

It’s another example of how CBS Radio is committed to serving Metro Detroit through public service, award-winning broadcast programming and community initiatives.

We wish these firefighters, and all of you, a safe and happy holiday from 98.7 AMP Radio, 99.5 WYCD and 104.3 WOMC.