Saying Thank You With Honeybaked Ham At Metro Detroit Fire Departments

December 22, 2016 3:13 PM
Filed Under: Honeybaked Ham, Royal Oak Fire Department

CBS Radio teamed up with Honeybaked Ham this winter to give back to Metro Detroit firefighters.

These men and women keep us safe when fires devastate our homes and businesses. As a small gesture of thanks CBS Radio employees delivered Honeybaked Hams and gift cards to fill their holiday tables.

Royal Oak Fire Dept. Firefighter Tim Kantzler (credit: George Fox/CBS Radio)

Royal Oak Fire Dept. Firefighter Tim Kantzler (credit: George Fox/CBS Radio)

“… being away from our families at home is tough and just getting a little bit of love from other people like that means a lot,” said Royal Oak Fire Dept. Firefighter Tim Kantzler.

It’s another example of how CBS Radio is committed to serving Metro Detroit through public service, award-winning broadcast programming and community initiatives.

We wish these firefighters, and all of you, a safe and happy holiday from 98.7 AMP Radio, 99.5 WYCD and 104.3 WOMC.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Pearl Jam, Journey Lead 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame InducteesThere's also a handful of classic rock favorites, and a folk music icon.
Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce 2017 Show at The PalaceA late addition to your Christmas wishlist!
Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers Announce 2017 Show at DTEJoe Walsh and Chris Stapleton will open on select dates.

Listen Live