Should We Say ‘Aero-Vederci’ to Aerosmith?

December 22, 2016 1:35 PM

By: Steve Kostan 

Steven Tyler and Joe Perry talked about the Aerosmith tour name for 2017 and is it farewell? Joe Perry recalls they asked their tour manager for input and he said, “How about Aero-Vederci ?” We said, “Okay. Let’s try that on for size. And you know what? Let’s see what it looks like on the back of a bathrobe.” Wow! Great minds on an entirely higher astro plane.

Tyler said it’s not a final farewell tour but rather….”Aero-Vederci says it, but it doesn’t say it. It’s like ‘hello goodbye’ in one beautiful-where Joe and I came from-Italian saying.”

How do I add to that? It’s like Beatles meets De Niro.

