Celebrity Friends Speak On The Passing Of George Michael [OBITUARY]

Reaction is pouring in from prominent celebrities on the passing of George Michael. Elton John and George Michael were close.

I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP A photo posted by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:24pm PST

The BBC reports Duran Duran associating the passing to the “curse of 2016,” in reference to losing Prince, David Bowie, and others this year.

2016 – loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family. pic.twitter.com/3h4xqEDXR9 — Duran Duran (@duranduran) December 25, 2016

Sara Dallin from Bananarama posted pictures of her good times with George.

Heartbroken at the loss of one of my oldest friends. I will never forget the fun times we had together. Rest in Peace George, I'll miss you💔 pic.twitter.com/HkJpvapLKy — Sara Dallin (@SaraBananarama) December 26, 2016

Michael’s success all began with Andrew Ridgeley and the group Wham.

Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx https://t.co/OlGTm4D9O6 — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 26, 2016

The statement from Michael’s publicist reads, “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.” Here is the Obituary.

