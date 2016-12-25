Celebrity Friends Speak On The Passing Of George Michael [OBITUARY]

By: Beau Daniels
Reaction is pouring in from prominent celebrities on the passing of George Michael. Elton John and George Michael were close.
The BBC reports Duran Duran associating the passing to the “curse of 2016,” in reference to losing Prince, David Bowie, and others this year.
Sara Dallin from Bananarama posted pictures of her good times with George.
Michael’s success all began with Andrew Ridgeley and the group Wham.
The statement from Michael’s publicist reads, “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.” Here is the Obituary.
