“Boogie Stomp” Returns to the Motor City Tomorrow

Are you ready for a trip through the history of pure American music? “Boogie Stomp” comes to the live stage Wednesday December 28th (Tomorrow) at the Steinway Piano Gallery of Detroit 2700 E. West Maple Road (M-5 & Maple Road, just west of Haggerty) Commerce Township.

Boogie Stomp, a film documentary released in 2012, is the creation of native Detroiter, Bob Baldori. If you grew up in the Detroit area in the ’60’s, you will remember Bob as the founder of the rock group The Woolies, who gained notoriety nationally with a cover of the Bo Diddley song “Wo Do Ya Love” in 1966. Baldori has spent a career in music playing with people like Chuck Berry, John Lee Hooker, Muddy Waters and a host of others.

Here’s how Baldori describes “Boogie Stomp” the movie:

“Two red hot pianos. Decades of virtuoso playing. American roots music. One stomping movie.

Boogie Stomp is the award winning true story of two men determined to remind America of the backbone of much of its popular music – boogie woogie piano. From the earliest days of jazz to today’s hottest rock and roll songs, rhythm and improvisation over a blues foundation has been the hallmark of our nation’s unique contribution to the world of music.

The flying fingers, rapid rhythms and intense concentration of Bob Baldori – longtime piano and harp player for Chuck Berry – and Bob Seeley – the last living link to the origins of American piano music and the legends from the epoch of boogie woogie music in the 30s and 40s – drive Boogie Stomp. You’ll cheer them on as they rip through songs, inspire swing dancers, stump across American and Europe – and Russia – to present their music to enthusiastic audiences, and fight for the opportunity to remind the world of America’s forgotten music.

You’ll also learn how difficult it is to make a living in show business – particularly if you are over 50 – as the pair face promoters who underestimate their stamina, perseverance and talent. It’s a riveting story, told with humor and depth, while delivering scorched earth AMERICAN piano music at its best.”

The documentary has now become a live show featuring Baldori and Arthur Migliazza on dueling pianos. You can catch it tomorrow night at the intimate Steinway Piano Gallery in Commerce Township. You can buy tickets and obtain more info here.