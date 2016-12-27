‘Star Wars’ Actress Carrie Fisher Dies at 60

December 27, 2016 12:59 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan

Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia Organa in the Star Wars franchise, has died after suffering a heart attack, People.com reports. She was 60.

A family spokesman released a statement on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd:

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” reads the statement.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Fisher went into cardiac arrest while flying from London to Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 23.

Read more here.

