What Michiganders Googled Most in 2016

By: Jon Corrigan

Where do you turn to find out what your fellow Michiganders were most curious about in 2016? Google, of course.

The analysts at HighSpeedInternet.com have released a new map that reveals what each state Googled most in 2016.

Using Google Trends data, they identified the top 25 terms Googled in the U.S. over the past year then cross referenced state-by-state data for each of these terms to come up with the most searched term in each state.

Michigan was apparently really pumped about the sequel to Finding Nemo, as Finding Dory was our most Googled term.

Most Googled term by state:

Alabama: Hillary Clinton

Alaska: Olympic Games

Arizona: Stranger Things

Arkansas: Quizlet

California: iPhone 7

Colorado: Finding Dory

Connecticut: Trump

Delaware: Slitherio

DC: Trump

Florida: iPhone 7

Georgia: iPhone 7

Hawaii: Pokémon

Idaho: Finding Dory

Illinois: iPhone 7

Indiana: Quizlet

Iowa: Stranger Things

Kansas: Euro 2016

Kentucky: Hillary Clinton

Louisiana: iPhone 7

Maine: Hillary Clinton

Maryland: iPhone 7

Massachusetts: Trump

Michigan: Finding Dory

Minnesota: Stranger Things

Mississippi: 123 Movies

Missouri: iPhone 7

Montana: Stranger Things

Nebraska: Stranger Things

Nevada: Wells Fargo Login

New Hampshire: Ted Cruz

New Jersey: iPhone 7

New Mexico: Wells Fargo Login

New York: Adidas

North Carolina: Quizlet

North Dakota: Stranger Things

Ohio: Hillary Clinton

Oklahoma: iPhone 7

Oregon: Euro2016

Pennsylvania: Hillary Clinton

Rhode Island: Powerball

South Carolina: Kahoot

South Dakota: Stranger Things

Tennessee: iPhone 7

Texas: iPhone 7

Utah: Finding Dory

Vermont: President of the United States

Virginia: Trump

Washington: Stranger Things

West Virginia: Ted Cruz

Wisconsin: Stranger Things

Wyoming: Stranger Things