What Michiganders Googled Most in 2016

By: Jon Corrigan
Where do you turn to find out what your fellow Michiganders were most curious about in 2016? Google, of course.
The analysts at HighSpeedInternet.com have released a new map that reveals what each state Googled most in 2016.
Using Google Trends data, they identified the top 25 terms Googled in the U.S. over the past year then cross referenced state-by-state data for each of these terms to come up with the most searched term in each state.
Michigan was apparently really pumped about the sequel to Finding Nemo, as Finding Dory was our most Googled term.
Most Googled term by state:
Alabama: Hillary Clinton
Alaska: Olympic Games
Arizona: Stranger Things
Arkansas: Quizlet
California: iPhone 7
Colorado: Finding Dory
Connecticut: Trump
Delaware: Slitherio
DC: Trump
Florida: iPhone 7
Georgia: iPhone 7
Hawaii: Pokémon
Idaho: Finding Dory
Illinois: iPhone 7
Indiana: Quizlet
Iowa: Stranger Things
Kansas: Euro 2016
Kentucky: Hillary Clinton
Louisiana: iPhone 7
Maine: Hillary Clinton
Maryland: iPhone 7
Massachusetts: Trump
Michigan: Finding Dory
Minnesota: Stranger Things
Mississippi: 123 Movies
Missouri: iPhone 7
Montana: Stranger Things
Nebraska: Stranger Things
Nevada: Wells Fargo Login
New Hampshire: Ted Cruz
New Jersey: iPhone 7
New Mexico: Wells Fargo Login
New York: Adidas
North Carolina: Quizlet
North Dakota: Stranger Things
Ohio: Hillary Clinton
Oklahoma: iPhone 7
Oregon: Euro2016
Pennsylvania: Hillary Clinton
Rhode Island: Powerball
South Carolina: Kahoot
South Dakota: Stranger Things
Tennessee: iPhone 7
Texas: iPhone 7
Utah: Finding Dory
Vermont: President of the United States
Virginia: Trump
Washington: Stranger Things
West Virginia: Ted Cruz
Wisconsin: Stranger Things
Wyoming: Stranger Things