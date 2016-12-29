Debbie Reynolds: Dead At 84

Hollywood royalty Debbie Reynolds died. Reynolds had a long acting career, but she may be best remembered as the mother of the late Carrie Fisher with her first husband, actor Eddie Fisher.

Reynolds was thrust in the limelight at the end of 2016 when her daughter Carrie suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles last week. She told the media that Carrie was in stable condition, but she died on Tuesday, just days afterward. And a day after that (Wednesday), Reynolds was rushed to the hospital after suffering an apparent stroke.

Debbie Reynolds was 84.

Born in El Paso, Texas in 1932, she moved to L.A. as a child and won a local beauty pageant at age 16.

Her notable films included Singin’ in the Rain , The Unsinkable Molly Brown and Divorce American Style .

, and . She was married three times. She was the mother of the late Carrie Fisher with her first husband, actor Eddie Fisher .

with her first husband, actor . After her film career waned, she moved into musical theater and later television. She had a notable recurring role on Will and Grace .

. Though she never won a major award, she was nominated for four Golden Globes and two Emmys.

Reynolds was born in El Paso, Texas in 1932 and moved to Los Angeles as a child. She won a local beauty pageant at age 16, which launched her acting career.

Her first big role came at age 19 in the movie musical Singin’ in the Rain with Gene Kelly. She starred with Eddie Fisher in the 1956 film Bundle of Joy, then earned a gold record for “Tammy” from the first in the Tammy film series, Tammy and the Bachelor.

Her film career hit a wall in the early ’70s, but she transitioned to musical theater, earning a Tony nomination in 1973 for Irene. Reynolds also starred in productions of Annie Get Your Gun and Woman of the Year. In the late ’80s, Reynolds moved into television, picking up guest roles in various series, most notably in a recurring role in Will and Grace.

Though she never won a major award, Reynolds was nominated for four Golden Globes and two Emmys.

Reynolds was married three times, to Eddie Fisher, millionaire Harry Karl and real-estate developer Richard Hamlett. She and Fisher had two children, Carrie and Todd Fisher.