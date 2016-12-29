George Michael/Elton John: Previously unreleased Song Surfaces

Following George Michael‘s shocking Christmas Day death, a previously unreleased song by the singer has surfaced.

The song titled “This Kind of Love” was written and recorded in the ’90s, but it was never released because of Michael’s legal beef with Sony. Recorded in 1991, the song was originally intended to be a duet with Elton John included on Michael’s Trojan Horse album, which was shelved.

Michael’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz, who discovered the singer’s dead body on December 25th, tweeted a link to the song along with the words “My baby.” The song, along with a seemingly fan-made video consisting of black-and-white photos of attractive women, was actually uploaded to YouTube last month by a user with the handle kostas morfos. As of Wednesday afternoon, it had been played more than 26,000 times.

There’s also a version of the song with Elton singing that was posted on YouTube in 2012. In the clip, Elton can be heard referencing George’s vocal. (The Mirror)