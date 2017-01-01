Mariah Carey Reacts to Her NYE Performance with Humor

By Brian Ives

So, you’re Mariah Carey, one of the world’s biggest stars for a quarter of a century, and you fail on national TV, big time. How do you handle it?

As it turns out, you handle it with humor.

For those just waking up now: in case you were totally absent from social media on New Year’s Eve (and if so, good for you!), Mariah Carey had a disastrous performance—or perhaps, non-performance is a better way to describe it—on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve last night. As CBS News reported, Carey “paced the stage without singing. It’s unclear what exactly were the technical difficulties, but the disaster was obvious as it unfolded live.”

Predictably, twitter erupted with mockery, including memes about 2016 claiming its final victim (Mariah Carey’s career).

Carey’s response was a single [NSFW] tweet, “S— happens. Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”