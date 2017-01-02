Detroit Buick GMC ‘Pick Your Style’ Sweepstakes

You could win a 24-month lease of either a 2017 GMC Yukon or a 2017 Buick Enclave AWD.

Register here for your chance to win a key fob that could unlock the door! Finalists must be able to attend the grand prize event, on January 14, 2017 at the North American International Auto Show.

Each finalist will use their key fob to attempt to unlock the car. The one finalist that unlocks the car will be deemed the grand prize winner, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with the terms of the official rules.

Visit detroitbuickgmcpickyourstyle.com to enter or get full details.