13 Things Outsiders Should Know About Michigan

By: Beau Daniels

Here’s what outsiders should know about our state as posted here. The first one is, “Our freshwater beaches are just as beautiful as oceans.” No need for a Michigander to take a long drive or expensive flight to the US coast.

Also listed, “You can never go wrong with a Michigan-made product.” Not just automobiles, and things made with cherries, but even beer and liquor. Added to liquid consumption is Faygo and Venours. There are 13 amazing things that make us proud, see them all here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter