Customized Beer According To Your DNA

January 3, 2017 4:38 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Beer

By: Beau Daniels

Called “the world’s most personalized beer”, Meantime Brewery is using a genetic’s company to help create a very unique product, this from the brewmaster Ciaran Giblin, “Having been aware of the potential of at home genetic mapping, I sent a simple saliva sample to 23andMe; the results gave me the tools I needed to develop a recipe based on the elements my senses are most attuned to enjoy. I’m delighted with the result and opportunity it has given us to really push the boundaries of innovative, personalized brewing.”

The DNA test helps determine what’s triggers a bitter reaction in a person, “Hereditary variations in a person’s oral taste receptors (the TAS2R38 gene) will be used to help determine their perception and proclivity to sweet and bitter profiles, primarily based on the ability to detect propylthiouracil.” So if you think this might be the opportunity to purchase the perfect beer, find $30,000 and look here.

