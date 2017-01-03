Megyn Kelly To Leave Fox News For NBC

After months of rumors, Megyn Kelly is leaving Fox News.

Kelly is headed to NBC, where she’ll host a daytime news program, a Sunday night news show and the network’s political coverage. Her contract with Fox News isn’t up until the summer, and there’s no word on whether the cable channel will let her out of it early. There’s also no word on how much NBC is paying her, but Fox had reportedly offered upwards of $20 million.

Kelly has become a mega-star in the past year, sparring repeatedly with Donald Trump and writing a book in which she accuses former Fox News head of sexual harassment. (New York Times)