Alice Cooper Threw a Rockin’ Party on New Year’s Eve

By: Steve Kostan

While we ALL know about the big meltdown in NYC on New Years Eve, we rockers missed what sounds like a great one that night.

ALICE COOPER and his manager threw their annual New years Eve fundraiser in Maui. Alice was joined by and jammed with, STEVEN TYLER, The DOOBIE BROS, ALTO REED of Seger’s Silver Bullet Band, WEIRD AL, and JIM CARREY. CARREY showed up in ALICE type eve makeup to complete the scene. ALICE has been throwing these NY EVE bashes for 7 or eight years.

It’s sounds like THE place to be next New Year’s Eve to me!