Food Served On iPads

By: Beau Daniels

Forget being served a meal on a plate, now a restaurant is serving food on iPads, “The idea was simply about taking the guest on a voyage to being out truffle hunting then having a moment when the truffle is dug from the ground. Living in San Francisco for over twenty years I have witnessed the tech boom, and I wanted to combine a little bit of gastronomy with technology and a little bit of education.”

So when you order froglegs a video of frogs jumping will be playing under your food. Check out the Dog Truffles below.

Absolutely an awesome unique experience at the Quince restaurant in San Francisco. More here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter