Food Served On iPads

January 4, 2017 3:59 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Food Served On iPads

By: Beau Daniels

Forget being served a meal on a plate, now a restaurant is serving food on iPads, “The idea was simply about taking the guest on a voyage to being out truffle hunting then having a moment when the truffle is dug from the ground. Living in San Francisco for over twenty years I have witnessed the tech boom, and I wanted to combine a little bit of gastronomy with technology and a little bit of education.”

So when you order froglegs a video of frogs jumping will be playing under your food. Check out the Dog Truffles below.

Absolutely an awesome unique experience at the Quince restaurant in San Francisco. More here.

