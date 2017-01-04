Janet Jackson Welcomes Baby Boy

January 4, 2017 6:37 AM By Stacey DuFord
Filed Under: Janet Jackson, Janet Jackson baby, Janet Jackson baby boy

Janet Jackson and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, welcomed their first child, Eissa Al Mana, on Tuesday, January 3rd, according to People.

There’s no word as to where the child was born, though Janet and Wissam were seen shopping for baby furniture in London last September.

A rep for the 50 year-old singer said, “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

Janet became pregnant during her Unbreakable world tour last spring then canceled the remainder of her 2016 shows.

 

 

Sources: Premier Prep, People Magazine

More from Stacey DuFord
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Carrie Fisher Dead at 60: Artists ReactHere's what the music community had to say upon learning of the sad news.
Pearl Jam, Journey Lead 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame InducteesThere's also a handful of classic rock favorites, and a folk music icon.

Listen Live