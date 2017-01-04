Janet Jackson Welcomes Baby Boy

Janet Jackson and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, welcomed their first child, Eissa Al Mana, on Tuesday, January 3rd, according to People.

There’s no word as to where the child was born, though Janet and Wissam were seen shopping for baby furniture in London last September.

A rep for the 50 year-old singer said, “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

Janet became pregnant during her Unbreakable world tour last spring then canceled the remainder of her 2016 shows.

