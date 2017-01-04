Mountain Lions/Cougars In The Midwest

January 4, 2017 6:16 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, cougars, Mountain Lions

By: Beau Daniels

That’s footage from here in the Lower Peninsula. Several people have reported the same thing around Southeast Michigan, I even witnessed a large cat with a long tail that had to be a cougar. Another home video is showing what also appears to be a mountain lion seen in the video here.

Called the “Milwaukee Lion,” people are thinking the same lion has been sighted by others in the same neighborhood. You might be surprised at the animals you can find on your security camera if time is taken to explorer footage.

