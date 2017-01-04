New York Times Adds Detroit to List of ’52 Best Places to Go in 2017′

By: Jon Corrigan

“A comeback city set to make good on its promise,” reads the opening line to The New York Times pitch on why people should visit Detroit this year.

Believe it or not, the Motor City comes in at No. 9 on the news outlet’s list of 52 Place to Go in 2017.

Here’s the NY Times full analysis on Detroit:

“Detroit’s revitalization, after its 2013 bankruptcy filing, has long been building. In 2015, it was named a Unesco City of Design. But 2017 may be the year promise becomes reality. The new QLine streetcar is expected to open in April, connecting the central Woodward Avenue corridor some 3.3 miles between downtown and the revived New Center area. It passes through Midtown, home to the Detroit Institute of Arts, and the entertainment-focused District Detroit, where a stadium opening this fall will be shared by the Detroit Red Wings and, in a return from the suburbs, the Detroit Pistons.”

