Will Beyoncé, Jay Z, Stevie Wonder, Usher Attend Obama Farewell Party?

Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney and Eddie Vedder are reportedly invited, too. January 5, 2017 8:02 AM
By Robyn Collins

The word on the street is that President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama are planning one heck of a farewell party.

The guest list will include Beyoncé and Jay Z, Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Usher and Eddie Vedder to name a few, reports Billboard.

Chance the Rapper tweeted that he will attend the upcoming goodbye party.

Others expected at the White House Party include Oprah Winfrey and actors Samuel L Jackson and Bradley Cooper, as well as movie directors George Lucas and JJ Abrams. The event will be one of the POTUS’ final actions before he becomes a private citizen. The White House has not commented about the event.

The inauguration ceremony for the Republican President-elect Donald Trump will take place January 20. The Obamas have said they will attend.

