Charge Your Cell Phone With Your Body [VIDEO]

By: Beau Daniels

I see many co-workers needing to charge their phones especially when we are on location during a promotion. Here’s an answer, use your hand. HandEnergy created by Alex Novik, “You may be familiar with the wrist-training device called the Powerball, which is a powerful handheld gyroscope. We came up with the idea of putting a battery, metal coil and magnets inside a similar device for generating electricity. We spent a year developing it, trying to find the best materials we could. After around a dozen prototypes, we finally arrived at one that we were happy with.”

So focus your hand energy on something productive. “But it’s small enough to fit in your pocket, and you can use it anywhere if you find yourself someplace with no plugs or available electricity.” I have an Android and don’t need this devise, but I know many of you do, check it out here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter