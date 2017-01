By: Jon Corrigan

Have you ever seen those “scared straight” prison shows? You know, where troubled youth are taken into correctional facilities with the hopes of diverting them from breaking the law?

Yeah, this video had a similar affect on me.

This mother hiding in a pantry attempting to sneak a snack break proved that once you have kids – or in her case, quadruplet daughters – you’ll never have a second alone again, ever.

It also proves that kids can be kind of cute. Kind of.