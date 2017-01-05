Phil Collins Prepares For Tour With Electroshock Therapy

January 5, 2017 6:50 AM By Stacey DuFord
Filed Under: electroshock therapy, Phil Collins, Phil Collins tour

The Daily Mail reports that Phil Collins is preparing for his Not Dead Yet tour dates by undergoing controversial electroshock therapy and working out for two hours a day.

Collins said, “I had back surgery, and that went well, but it left my right foot numb which is nerve damage. And that has got to regenerate, because the nerves between the foot and your back — that is a long distance. I am not that tall, but it is a long enough distance for about a millimeter a week (to have to regenerate), so I have just got to get back and get at it. I am doing water therapy now and will be back doing physiotherapy again, and will nudge it along a bit with electroshock things.” The treatment sends waves of electrical current through the body.

So far the tour does not includes any U.S. stops.

 

More from Stacey DuFord
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Carrie Fisher Dead at 60: Artists ReactHere's what the music community had to say upon learning of the sad news.
Pearl Jam, Journey Lead 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame InducteesThere's also a handful of classic rock favorites, and a folk music icon.

Listen Live