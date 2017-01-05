The Michigander Bucket List

By: Beau Daniels

Here is a list of 12 things most people from Michigan will do in state. Tops on the list is cruising Pictured Rocks in a boat, considered by many to be the most beautiful spot in the state. But there are other places believed to be the hot spot, including Sleeping Bear Dunes.

Others mentioned are seeing a Tigers game, driving up the beautiful section of the 23 Heritage section, walking the Mackinac Bridge, enjoying an amazing sandwich at Zingermans, and also in Ann Arbor attending a game at The Big House. I’ve got some catching up to do, see the entire list here and see what you still need to do.

