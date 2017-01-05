WOMC’s Password to Paradise: Win a Trip to the Dominican Republic!

January 5, 2017 9:03 AM

104.3 WOMC and Apple Vacations want to send you to Paradise!

You could win one of three fantastic vacations we’ll be giving away! We’ll be giving away one  each week – six nights for two at the Riu Bambu in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

bam 88 02 WOMCs Password to Paradise: Win a Trip to the Dominican Republic!

Leave the cold weather and winter slush behind! Listen weekday mornings at approximately 7:30 a.m. (Jan. 9 to Jan. 27) for the Password to Paradise “Word of the Day”. Then, listen throughout the day between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. for the cue to call in.  Be caller #10 at (313) 298-1043, tell us the password and you’ll be in the running for that week’s trip!

bam 121d 10 WOMCs Password to Paradise: Win a Trip to the Dominican Republic!

Weekly Grand Prize winners will be announced the following Monday morning on WOMC at approximately 8 a.m. ET.  Apple Vacations – America’s Favorite Vacation Company!

For details on the Riu Bambu and other Apple Vacations destinations go to:  www.applevacations.com

bam 142d 10 WOMCs Password to Paradise: Win a Trip to the Dominican Republic!

Each trip includes:

  • (3) six night trips for two adults to Riu Bambu (*Ree-You) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic valid through September 1, 2017
  • Trip includes six-night accommodations, roundtrip nonstop air from Detroit, or Chicago O'Hare, non-motorized watersports, ground transfers to/from the airport and hotel, all food/drinks in the resort and the assistance of a resort Apple representative.  Trip is valid for travel through September 1, 2017. Taxes, insurance, any applicable baggage fees, and additional expenses (such as optional excursions, spa treatments, phone calls and souvenirs) are the sole responsibility of the winner.
  • Taxes, insurance, any applicable baggage fees, and additional expenses (such as optional excursions, spa treatments, phone calls and souvenirs) are the sole responsibility of the winner.
