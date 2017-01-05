WOMC’s Password to Paradise: Win a Trip to the Dominican Republic!

104.3 WOMC and Apple Vacations want to send you to Paradise!

You could win one of three fantastic vacations we’ll be giving away! We’ll be giving away one each week – six nights for two at the Riu Bambu in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Leave the cold weather and winter slush behind! Listen weekday mornings at approximately 7:30 a.m. (Jan. 9 to Jan. 27) for the Password to Paradise “Word of the Day”. Then, listen throughout the day between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. for the cue to call in. Be caller #10 at (313) 298-1043, tell us the password and you’ll be in the running for that week’s trip!

Weekly Grand Prize winners will be announced the following Monday morning on WOMC at approximately 8 a.m. ET. Apple Vacations – America’s Favorite Vacation Company!

For details on the Riu Bambu and other Apple Vacations destinations go to: www.applevacations.com

Each trip includes: