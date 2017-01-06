A New-Retro Toy for Aerosmith Fans

By: Steve Kostan

First it was the comeback of vinyl records and now this…AEROSMITH is coming out with a new Pinball Machine. Talk about retro cool. This machine will get louder as you rack up more points. The company that’s making it, Stern Pinball, has other rockers with machines already out. CEO Gary Sterns said “ Aerosmith is an iconic band with a devoted fan base. Fans of both the band and pinball will be able to appreciate the extraordinary experience that Aerosmith pinball machine provide. “ (Ultimate classic Rock)

What strikes me is that many of the early AERO-Adopters …aka Fans, probably were playing pinball a lot while jamming out to Get Your Wings or Toys in the Attic when they were new albums. Pinball or Air Hockey! I’ve always liked pinball. I blame that Who song. No really, today’s video violence games aren’t for me, there’s enough of that in the real world. I have a friend that collects pinball machines and he is a huge Aerosmith fan. While I don’t have the $ 6,000 and up for this, maybe HE will get one and we can weasel over to his house for a test spin! I’ll keep you posted.