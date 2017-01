A Change.org petition is asking Disney to officially make Star Wars’┬áPrincess Leia, played by the late Carrie Fisher, an official Disney Princess.

Apparently official Disney princesses must be animated. The petition is asking Disney to do away with that rule. A father of five daughters started the petition that would have Leia join the ranks of Snow White, Cinderella, and Merida from Brave.

More than 36,000 people have signed the petition. Disney has yet to respond.