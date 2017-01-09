David Bowie’s Final Songs Released On New EP Have A Look And Listen

January 9, 2017 10:39 AM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: "No Plan", David Bowie
Three of David Bowie‘s final songs have just been released as a four-track EP, called No Plan. The collection was issued with little fanfare just prior what would’ve been Bowie’s 70th birthday on January 8th. Ultimate Classic Rock reported the songs, which were recorded during Bowie’s final sessions for his Blackstar album, had previously seen release last year on the cast album for Bowie’s 2016 musical Lazarus.

David Bowie died on January 10th, 2016 — two days after his 69th birthday — following a private 18-month battle with cancer.

