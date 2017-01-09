Dog Rescued On Lake Michigan [VIDEO]

By: Beau Daniels

Props to the White Lake Fire Authority for saving an old dog stranded on Lake Michigan. The golden retriever is 14 years of age and had fallen thru the ice after journeying about 100 yards off shore.

The story is going viral and shelter spokesperson Lana Carson had this to say about the unusual circumstance, “It is very, very unusual for this dog to kind of stray like that, It just kind of wandered off and found itself on the ice. The owner is very happy that the dog is safe and sound.” The 90 pound dog is experiencing some health issues after being stuck on the lake. Mlive delivers more here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter