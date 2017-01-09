Dog Rescued On Lake Michigan [VIDEO]

January 9, 2017 4:46 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Dog Rescue, Lake Michigan

By: Beau Daniels

Props to the White Lake Fire Authority for saving an old dog stranded on Lake Michigan. The golden retriever is 14 years of age and had fallen thru the ice after journeying about 100 yards off shore.

The story is going viral and shelter spokesperson Lana Carson had this to say about the unusual circumstance, “It is very, very unusual for this dog to kind of stray like that, It just kind of wandered off and found itself on the ice. The owner is very happy that the dog is safe and sound.” The 90 pound dog is experiencing some health issues after being stuck on the lake. Mlive delivers more here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

WOMC Great Office Challenge with Gleaners!Looking to support a great cause in your workplace? Sign up for WOMC's Great Office Challenge, helping raise funds for Gleaners Food Bank!
Chicago & The Doobie Brothers Announce 2017 Show at DTEThe run of co-headlining dates kicks off on June 7th in Concord, CA.
Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce 2017 Show at The PalaceA late addition to your Christmas wishlist!

Listen Live