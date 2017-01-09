La La Land Sets Golden Globes Record

La La Land won a record seven awards at Sunday’s Golden Globes; it won in every category in which it was nominated.
Meryl Streep received a lifetime achievement award and got political in her acceptance speech, calling for support of a free press.
The show also featured a special tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, who both died last month.
Here’s a list of all the winners:
- BEST FILM (Drama): Moonlight
- BEST FILM (Comedy or Musical): La La Land
- BEST ACTOR (Drama): Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea
- BEST ACTOR (Comedy or Musical): Ryan Gosling – La La Land
- BEST ACTRESS (Drama): Isabelle Huppert –
- BEST ACTRESS (Comedy or Musical): Emma Stone – La La Land
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Aaron Taylor Johnson – Nocturnal Animals
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Viola Davis – Fences
- BEST DIRECTOR: Damien Chazelle – La La Land
- BEST SCREENPLAY: Damien Chazelle – La La Land
- BEST ORIGINAL SCORE: La La Land
- BEST ANIMATED FEATURE: Zootopia
- BEST ORIGINAL SONG: “City of Stars” – La La Land
- BEST TV SERIES (Drama): The Crown
- BEST TV SERIES (Musical/Comedy): Atlanta
- BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES: The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
- BEST ACTOR (TV Drama): Billy Bob Thornton – Goliath
- BEST ACTOR (TV Musical/Comedy): Donald Glover – Atlanta
- BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES: Tom Hiddleston – The Night Manager
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES: Hugh Laurie – The Night Manager
- BEST ACTRESS (TV Drama): Claire Foy – The Crown
- BEST ACTRESS (TV Musical/Comedy): Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
- BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES: Sarah Paulson – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES: Olivia Colman – The Night Manager