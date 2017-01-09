La La Land Sets Golden Globes Record

January 9, 2017 7:02 AM By Stacey DuFord
La La Land won a record seven awards at Sunday’s Golden Globes; it won in every category in which it was nominated.

 

Meryl Streep received a lifetime achievement award and got political in her acceptance speech, calling for support of a free press.

The show also featured a special tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, who both died last month.

Here’s a list of all the winners:

  • BEST FILM (Drama)Moonlight
  • BEST FILM (Comedy or Musical)La La Land
  • BEST ACTOR (Drama): Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea
  • BEST ACTOR (Comedy or Musical): Ryan Gosling – La La Land 
  • BEST ACTRESS (Drama): Isabelle Huppert –
  • BEST ACTRESS (Comedy or Musical): Emma Stone – La La Land
  • BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Aaron Taylor Johnson – Nocturnal Animals 
  • BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Viola Davis – Fences
  • BEST DIRECTOR: Damien Chazelle – La La Land
  • BEST SCREENPLAY: Damien Chazelle – La La Land     
  • BEST ORIGINAL SCORE: La La Land
  • BEST ANIMATED FEATUREZootopia
  • BEST ORIGINAL SONG: “City of Stars” – La La Land
  • BEST TV SERIES (Drama)The Crown
  • BEST TV SERIES (Musical/Comedy)Atlanta
  • BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES: The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
  • BEST ACTOR (TV Drama): Billy Bob Thornton – Goliath
  • BEST ACTOR (TV Musical/Comedy): Donald Glover – Atlanta
  • BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES: Tom Hiddleston – The Night Manager
  • BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES: Hugh Laurie – The Night Manager
  • BEST ACTRESS (TV Drama): Claire Foy – The Crown
  • BEST ACTRESS (TV Musical/Comedy): Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
  • BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES: Sarah Paulson – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
  • BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES: Olivia Colman – The Night Manager
