Woman Makes Over A Million Dollars Returning Designer Purses With Fakes

January 9, 2017 4:22 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Designer Purses

By: Beau Daniels

Here’s an interesting scam. I’m sure you are aware of fake designer purses. The purses are so close to the authentic ones, the makers cannot differentiate. Because of that a scammer is purchasing the real luxury purses and returning them with fake bags.

The real ones are then sold online for around $2,000 which translates into a six figure income. A pre-school teacher created the scam, she buys using 16 credit cards and returns fake purses to retailers in 12 states. Over the past 2 years she made over a million dollars. She got busted, get more details here.

