Foreigner: Gramm Update

Former Foreigner singer Lou Gramm has made more headlines today than he may make the rest of the year.

First there was the announcement by Mick Jones that Lou would be part of Foreigner’s 40th anniversary tour this summer, which Gramm quickly said was news to him. And now Gramm says he plans to retire this year.

In an interview with Syracuse, New York’s Democrat and Chronicle newspaper, Gramm says, “I’m tired of the business. It’s time to hang up the mic.” He jokes that maybe he’ll “get a part-time job at Wegmans,” a high-end supermarket in the Northeast.

Later he said that Jones’s announcement was an honest mistake. “I got a call from Mick’s manager. He said it was a slip of the tongue, he really didn’t mean that.”

However, apparently he reconsidered. Monday evening we received word from Gramm. He said, “After 24 hours of some crossed wires and miscommunication, I can confirm that I and the rest of the original band have been invited to join Foreigner for a song or two at any show during this 40th anniversary year. Dennis Elliot and Rick Wills will be in St Augustine, Florida on February 24th. Ian McDonald, Al Greenwood and I will perform on a date yet to be determined.”