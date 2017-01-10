The 10 Scariest Places In Michigan

By: Beau Daniels

Where do you consider is the scariest place in Michigan? The scariest places in Michigan range from caves to cemetery’s, from hotels and mansions.

Here is a list of 10 freaky places in Michigan. Included is Northville Psychiatric Hospital which is considered very haunted. For some reason the beds and wheelchairs remain in the abandoned facility. It looks spooky when just driving by it.

The Findlay Cemetery is known for the legend of the Ada Witch. The historic Holly Hotel is still open with a good restaurant. The ghost there involves a kid with a meat cleaver. Seven more frightful spots await you here.

