Vibrating Jeans [VIDEO]

By: Beau Daniels

Blue jeans are getting hi-tech. Now jeans that vibrate. Connected with a phone app the Spinalli Design Essential jeans aren’t for massage but to give GPS directions, “This technology provides an easier, and above all more intuitive option to help you find your car or your meeting place.”

The jeans give direction by vibrating in each leg communicating a left turn or right. The benefit is not having to look down at a phone, which is a safety concern. The jeans do allow access from others to activate a ping to get their attention, “This is useful for when you want to discreetly attract someone’s attention, or for open offices, or for students.” Interested? Look here.

