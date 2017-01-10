Vibrating Jeans [VIDEO]

January 10, 2017 5:22 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Vibrating Jeans

By: Beau Daniels

Blue jeans are getting hi-tech. Now jeans that vibrate. Connected with a phone app the Spinalli Design Essential jeans aren’t for massage but to give GPS directions, “This technology provides an easier, and above all more intuitive option to help you find your car or your meeting place.”

The jeans give direction by vibrating in each leg communicating a left turn or right. The benefit is not having to look down at a phone, which is a safety concern. The jeans do allow access from others to activate a ping to get their attention, “This is useful for when you want to discreetly attract someone’s attention, or for open offices, or for students.” Interested? Look here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

WOMC Great Office Challenge with Gleaners!Looking to support a great cause in your workplace? Sign up for WOMC's Great Office Challenge, helping raise funds for Gleaners Food Bank!
Chicago & The Doobie Brothers Announce 2017 Show at DTEThe run of co-headlining dates kicks off on June 7th in Concord, CA.
Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce 2017 Show at The PalaceA late addition to your Christmas wishlist!

Listen Live