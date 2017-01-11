Couple Taking Applications For Nanny To Travel Around The World [VIDEO]

January 11, 2017 4:26 PM By Beau Daniels

By: Beau Daniels

Applications are being accepted for being a nanny that travels with a family around the world, “We’re looking for somebody who’s going to love our children as much as we do, even when they’re acting like this. You’ll be an honorary member of the family and will be treated with respect and be able to voice your opinion.”

The Tillotson’s from Utah is the family. They have a travel blog and are now expanding their content with the travel around the world. “It’s hard to define your exact hours because you will be living with us, but you will have time to yourself every day for sure, and one to two times a week you’ll be able to go off on your own and have your own adventures,” with that they are suggesting that the pay could be around $1500 a month. Look here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

WOMC Great Office Challenge with Gleaners!Looking to support a great cause in your workplace? Sign up for WOMC's Great Office Challenge, helping raise funds for Gleaners Food Bank!
Chicago & The Doobie Brothers Announce 2017 Show at DTEThe run of co-headlining dates kicks off on June 7th in Concord, CA.
Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce 2017 Show at The PalaceA late addition to your Christmas wishlist!

Listen Live