Couple Taking Applications For Nanny To Travel Around The World [VIDEO]

By: Beau Daniels

Applications are being accepted for being a nanny that travels with a family around the world, “We’re looking for somebody who’s going to love our children as much as we do, even when they’re acting like this. You’ll be an honorary member of the family and will be treated with respect and be able to voice your opinion.”

The Tillotson’s from Utah is the family. They have a travel blog and are now expanding their content with the travel around the world. “It’s hard to define your exact hours because you will be living with us, but you will have time to yourself every day for sure, and one to two times a week you’ll be able to go off on your own and have your own adventures,” with that they are suggesting that the pay could be around $1500 a month. Look here.

