Vote Now On New Monopoly Game Pieces

By: Beau Daniels

Here’s something for you Monopoly fans, voting has begun for new board pieces on the game. So if your tired of even the most popular pieces including the car and iron, this could be for you.

Starting yesterday, Hasbro started voting for eight new pieces to be added to the game. VoteMonopoly.com is where you give a vote. UPI is suggesting that hashtag and emojis will make it to the new line-up. World Monopoly Day is March 19th, and that’s when the new additions will be announced. Voting ends January 31st.

