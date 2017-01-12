23 Throwback Michigan Photos From the 80’s

By: Beau Daniels

Flashing back to the 80’s in Michigan with some rare photo’s puts our mind in throwback mode. Posted here are several photos that illustrate change including a shot of the Detroit’s Parke-Davis and Company Pharmaceutical Plant, taken in 1985, which in now where you will find the River Place Complex.

Change is shown in a skyline shot and also with a couple of photographs of Saugatuck including one on the beach with some retro lounge chairs. And do you remember the Stroh’s Brewery? See a demolition photo taken in 1986 on Gratiot Avenue along with 17 other throwbacks here.

