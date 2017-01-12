Dog Kept Michigan Man Warm In Snow For 20 Hours

January 12, 2017
By: Beau Daniels

Mans best friend comes thru again. Bob from Petoskey had fallen in the snow while getting wood for his fireplace. He was disabled with a neck injury and cold not move. Fortunately his golden retriever was there to lay with him and keep him warm in the freezing conditions,

Finally a neighbor came over to borrow something and helped. Bob’s daughter Jenny in the UPI report said, “Kelsey was licking him and barking at him and pawing at him. I can see marks on his arm from her pawing at him. The last thing he remembers saying is telling Kelsey that he was so sorry, that he tried as hard as he could to stay alive. He wasn’t sure by the end. He remembers losing consciousness and kind of putting his head to the side and saying, ‘I gave it all I could give it’ and that was it.”

The doctor confirmed that the retriever did possibly save Bob’s life, “I don’t think he would be living unless the dog were there. The dog kept him warm. The dog kept his extremities warm. He didn’t have any frostbite and it was 24 degrees that night.”

