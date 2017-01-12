Reality Stars in Detroit to End Bullying

January 12, 2017 8:09 AM By Stacey DuFord
Filed Under: Bullying, Krista Debono, Krista Kimberly, Reality stars, stop bullying, The Amazing Race, Tiffany Chantell

Reality TV stars from Big Brother, The Amazing Race, Jersey Shore, and Survivor visited schools in metro Detroit to put an end to bullying. The stars are part of BulliesReality.org and donate their time to educate children and their families and work with schools.

Tiffany Chantell and Krista Debono, who were professional cheerleaders for the New York Jets and appeared on Season 27 of The Amazing Race told Bobby & Stacey how grateful they are to be able to use their voices to help kids and how important it is to keep spreading the message that bullying – in any form – is not acceptable.

More from Stacey DuFord
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

WOMC Great Office Challenge with Gleaners!Looking to support a great cause in your workplace? Sign up for WOMC's Great Office Challenge, helping raise funds for Gleaners Food Bank!
Chicago & The Doobie Brothers Announce 2017 Show at DTEThe run of co-headlining dates kicks off on June 7th in Concord, CA.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live