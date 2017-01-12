Reality Stars in Detroit to End Bullying

Reality TV stars from Big Brother, The Amazing Race, Jersey Shore, and Survivor visited schools in metro Detroit to put an end to bullying. The stars are part of BulliesReality.org and donate their time to educate children and their families and work with schools.
Tiffany Chantell and Krista Debono, who were professional cheerleaders for the New York Jets and appeared on Season 27 of The Amazing Race told Bobby & Stacey how grateful they are to be able to use their voices to help kids and how important it is to keep spreading the message that bullying – in any form – is not acceptable.